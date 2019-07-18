Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci warned President Trump Thursday that leaning into tweets telling congresswomen of color to go back to their countries could be a losing 2020 campaign strategy.

Mr. Scaramucci, who has called the president’s tweets “reprehensible” and “racist,” said leaning into these insults could turn off independent voters and cause them to stay home.

“If you don’t vote, it’s almost as good as voting [Democratic] if you turn enough people off,” he said.

Mr. Scaramucci added that while he still supports Mr. Trump and his policies, he would discontinue his support if he continues these racially charged attacks.

“What the president needs to know from his friends, who are too afraid to tell him to his face what they think of those tweets, [is that] if he continues on that path he’s going to lose. Like a glacier of support is going to break off and float away from him in a way that he doesn’t fully understand,” Mr. Scaramucci said.

Mr. Trump went on a tear against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan during a North Carolina rally.

During his speech on Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen, the crowd chanted “send her back.”

“Beat [Ms. Omar’s] pants off ideologically. Define her for the bad policies that she has, but don’t tell her to go back to where she came from,” Mr. Scaramucci said.

