Rep. Steve Cohen fears that this week’s rally for President Trump in North Carolina portends of a new Nazi regime rising in America.

The Tennessee Democrat told MSNBC Thursday morning that criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somalian refugee who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, evokes the origins of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

“It was more reminiscent of Germany during the beginnings of the Hitler regime. People yelling send her back. That was un-American,” Mr. Cohen said of the president’s rhetoric and a crowd that chanted “send her back.”

Mr. Trump recently said that Democrats who come from “totally broken and crime infested places” should leave the U.S., fix their nation of origin’s problems and then “come back and show us” how it’s done.

“Republicans should stand up and let people know they are for the security of all Americans, for all American citizens, and nobody should be sent back,” Mr. Cohen added. “Nobody should be encouraged to be sent back.”

Mr. Cohen’s comparison comes against a political backdrop in which Ms. Omar also warns of Nazi-like threats — in Israel.

The Minnesota Democrat introduced a resolution Tuesday in support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions against the staunch U.S. alley.

“Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including … boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust,” she stated in support of the resolution, the Washington Examiner reported.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.