SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - A teen has been convicted of murder in the shooting of a Sumter store owner during a robbery.

Prosecutor Ernest “Chip” Finney III said Sincere Dinkins unloaded his gun into Vijaykumar Patel during the November 2017 robbery at the Save-Mart Grocery.

The Sumter Item reports Dinkins was 17 at the time of the killing and was being tried as an adult. He faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced later.

Finney says another teen, Larenzo Hagood, was also in the store and took a plea deal on a murder charge and agreed to testify against Dinkins. He will also be sentenced later. Hagood was 19 at the time of the shooting.

A jury found Dinkins guilty Wednesday. The trial started Monday.

___

Information from: The Sumter Item, http://www.theitem.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.