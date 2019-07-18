NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a federal appeals court upholding the securities fraud conviction against former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):

Martin Shkreli’s lawyer has expressed disappointment after a federal appeals court upheld the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company CEO.

Benjamin Brafman issued a statement after the decision Thursday in New York.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for looting a drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

He also gained notoriety for attacking critics on social media under the moniker “Pharma Bro.” He was barred from Twitter for posts about a female journalist.

