Tom Steyer plans to roll out a “5 Rights” agenda on a campaign swing through Ohio Thursday that calls for “unencumbered access to voting, clean air and water, education, a living wage and healthcare to be constitutionally protected for every American.”

The billionaire activist, who entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race last week after initially opting against a run, said the plan would serve as a “modern-day contract with America.”

“I grew up believing the point of our country was to be free — the promise that everyone could make a good life for themselves,” Mr. Steyer said in a press release.

“But over time I saw big corporations buy our democracy and set the rules for the sake of their profits, not for the common good. Corporate lobbyists rigged the system, leaving the majority of Americans walled off from their dreams,” he said. “We need to turn this around. We need to redefine what it means to be free in the 21st century — to make sure we all have the same chance to earn our fair share of America’s prosperity.”

Mr. Steyer plans to meet with African American environmentalist and members of the Cuyahoga County Democrats in Cleveland.

