PERRIS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have seized 5.9 tons (5.35 metric tons) of marijuana at illegal grow sites in Southern California.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 32 search warrants were served Thursday in the Perris area, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.
The department says the searches also turned up 21 guns, a so-called honey oil lab for extracting marijuana hash oil.
There have been 10 arrests.
