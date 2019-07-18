President Trump on Thursday disavowed the “send her back” chant that some of his campaign supporters directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, saying he did his best to stop it.

“I was not happy with it — I disagree with it,” the president told reporters at the White House.

Asked why he did not stop chant at the rally Wednesday night in North Carolina, the president replied, “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.”

