Newly unredacted court documents released Thursday suggest that President Trump and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks played a role in Mr. Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen’s decision to pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, preventing the story of her affair with Mr. Trump from swaying the 2016 election.

After the “Access Holywood” video dropped, Cohen exchanged text messages, emails and calls with Keith Davidson, attorney for Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford; David Pecker of American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer; as well as Mr. Trump and Hope Hicks, who handled the candidate’s communications.

Based on the content of the information, the investigator believed they were attempting to keep Ms. Clifford’s story from going public following the “Access Hollywood” video, where Mr. Trump was caught on a hot mic bragging about grabbing women by the genitals.

The investigator said there was a short call between Cohen, Mr. Trump and Ms. Hicks on Oct. 8, 2016. After Cohen spoke to Ms. Hicks, he called Mr. Pecker. Cohen was also in communication with Ms. Clifford’s attorney during the back and forth.

This new evidence appears to contradict Ms. Hicks’ testimony in June where she said during a closed-door House Judiciary Committee hearing that she was “never present” for any discussions of Ms. Clifford, including her hush-money payments.

Documents additionally revealed Ms. Clifford and her lawyer were getting increasingly frustrated with the deal and Cohen believed they would leak the story to the Daily Mail. Cohen attempted to call Mr. Trump, but they wouldn’t connect until days later.

The documents also show now-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke to Cohen by phone on Nov. 1, around the same time he was in communications with the others involved with the payment.

