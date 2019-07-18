DEVELOPING:

The U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the high-risk Strait of Hormuz after it approached a Navy ship, President Trump said Thursday.

“The drone was immediately destroyed,” Mr. Trump said at a White House event.

The president called the shoot-down a defensive action after Iranians ignored “multiple” orders from the USS Boxer to stand down.

Mr. Trump said the drone was “threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew.”

The incident comes several weeks after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. Navy surveillance drone over the same shipping channel off the coast of Iran.

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” the president said. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests.”

