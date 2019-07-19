By - Associated Press - Friday, July 19, 2019

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting that left one person dead in Manchester does not appear to have been random.

The attorney general’s office said Friday that authorities are investigating a shooting death that happened near Union Street, between Webster Street and North Street.

Officials say they do not believe the shooting was a random act, and there is no evidence suggesting the public is in danger.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide