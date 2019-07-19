MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting that left one person dead in Manchester does not appear to have been random.

The attorney general’s office said Friday that authorities are investigating a shooting death that happened near Union Street, between Webster Street and North Street.

Officials say they do not believe the shooting was a random act, and there is no evidence suggesting the public is in danger.

