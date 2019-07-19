HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Three men are in custody and facing murder charges in the death of a 72-year-old Alabama woman.

AL.com reports that a fourth suspect was still at large Friday.

The victim was identified as Diane Ferguson Ballard of Madison County. She was found dead early Tuesday in the Ardmore area, just south of the Tennessee line. Police have released few details about the case. Ardmore is in Limestone County but some nearby Madison County areas have Ardmore addresses.

Two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old were jailed on charges of murder and robbery.

Ballard was found near the scene of another recent homicide.

Limestone County deputies found the body of a 74-year-old man on the south side of Ardmore on Thursday. Authorities have told AL.com they don’t believe the killings are related.

Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville

