PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year-old Arizona man fatally stabbed his father after an argument at the family’s home.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Greg Romero, of Congress, was being held on second-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say the suspect began attacking his father Thursday after his parents returned home and found he drank a large amount of beer.

Romero is accused of throwing his phone and trying to harm his mother with two large kitchen knives before his father, 63-year-old David Romero, intervened.

Authorities say Greg Romero began to attack his father in a struggle that ended in the living room where the 63-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was nearby responded and restrained Greg Romero until other deputies arrived.

