Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate, called Friday for the federal tax code to include a “caregiver credit” for people who drop out of the labor force to take care of a child or someone who is battling health problems.

The Texas Democrat said the credit would be included as earnings to calculate future Social Security benefits, which he hopes will be particularly helpful to women and minorities when they retire.

Mr. O’Rourke said people could receive the credit for five years. It would amount to half of the average earnings of a full-time, year-round worker.

“Americans shouldn’t be forced to sacrifice their retirement security when they take time off from work to raise children, care for an aging parent or support a family member living with disabilities,” he said. “We must bring bold, innovative solutions to make our economy work for every single American and ensure that hardworking parents and caregivers can support their loved ones and have what they need when they retire.”

Mr. O’Rourke said he plans to raise taxes on people earning $400,000 to help fund Social Security, allow students over the age of 22 years old to collect a deceased parent’s Social Security check, and increase the cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients.

