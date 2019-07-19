WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man arrested in the stabbing death of a Good Samaritan now faces a capital murder charge.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that a grand jury recently indicted 32-year-old Ronald Jason Mann, of Elmore County in the death of 47-year-old Davon Waldrep, also of Elmore County.

Authorities said Waldrep came to Mann’s aid in September after he thought Mann was involved in a simple car accident. Sheriff Bill Franklin said Waldrep was stabbed after refusing to give up his cellphone.

Authorities said Mann and a juvenile had earlier forced a man and woman to withdraw money from a convenience store ATM.

As Mann was driving away from the store, he struck a sign at a nearby railroad crossing, which disabled his vehicle shortly before Waldrep approached.

