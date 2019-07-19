House Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline said Friday next week’s hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller will better illustrate the “gravity” of President Trump’s conduct as detailed in his report.

“It’s going to be a very sobering hearing,” the Rhode Island Democrat said on The Hill newspaper. “I think it will really begin to help people understand the gravity of the president’s conduct.”

The House Judiciary and Intelligence Committee are getting ready for Wednesday’s hearings with Mr. Mueller, which was originally slated for July 17 but was moved up to give lawmakers additional time to prepare.

The Intelligence Committee will also get time with Mr. Mueller and will likely ask questions regarding Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.

While Mr. Mueller chose not to reach a conclusion when he released his report, he stressed later that if they were confident the president hadn’t of committed a crime, they would have said so.

Mr. Cicilline said the report offers five unnamed “specific instances” of obstruction of justice.

“This will be the time for Mr. Mueller to kind of lay that out to the American people,” he added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.