President Trump said Friday that a crowd of cheering supporters welcoming Rep. Ilhan Omar home to Minnesota was staged, adding another chapter in the feud between the two politicians.

The president made the claim during a Twitter tear against the mainstream media reporting his rallygoers chanting “send her back,” referring to Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia but became a naturalized U.S. citizen as a teenager.

“It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he tweeted.

“It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota a State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history!

There have been no reports of the crowd, who greeted Ms. Omar home with cheers of “welcome home, Ilhan,” was staged by her office.

Mr. Trump and Ms. Omar have been taking political shots back and forth after the president said she could go back to her home country if she didn’t like America.

He tried to distance himself from his rally chanting “send her back” by saying he didn’t approve but praised those who used it as “people who love their country” and “support” him.

Ms. Omar said the president was “racist” and she also saw him as “fascist.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.