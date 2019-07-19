President Trump said Friday he is willing to help South Korea and Japan sort out an increasingly bitter feud over export controls that were imposed in protest of a court ruling over forced labor during World War II.

Mr. Trump said South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked him to step in, causing the president to interject: “How many things do I have to get involved in?”

Mr. Trump pointed to ongoing efforts to denuclearize North Korea and the trade deal he sealed with South Korea. He said he’s standing by if his critical Asian allies need him to referee the new spat, though he said it’s a thorny situation.

“It’s like a full-time job getting involved between Japan and South Korea,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office. “If they need me, I’m there.”

Japan has restricted the export of materials that go into South Korea’s computer-chipmaking — a move that has sweeping ramifications for the Korean economy and, potentially, the supply chain around the world.

The Japanese cracked down after South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Korean individuals who were forced into wartime labor.

Japan fumed over the decision, saying those issues were resolved in a 1965 settlement related to issues that arose during its colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

