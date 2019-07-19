The Justice Department announced that more than 3,000 inmates are being released Friday from custody after their sentences were reduced for good conduct under the First Step Act.

Some of the inmates were still in prison, while others were at halfway houses across the country.

The department also noted it’s fully funded the law for the rest of the year, which President Trump signed in 2018, aiming to rehabilitate inmates to go back into their communities and avoid reoffending.

“Our communities are safer when we do a better job of rehabilitating offenders in our custody and preparing them for a successful transition to life after incarceration,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“The Department is committed to and has been working towards full implementation of the First Step Act, which will help us effectively deploy resources to help reduce risk, recidivism, and crime,” he added.

Out of the about 3,100 inmates released, the largest number were drug offenders with the second-largest group having committed weapons crimes. The third group were sex offenders.

“There’s a very wide range of people who are being released. There are actually some national security, some robbery, offenses against the court — so it’s a broad spectrum of the BOP population,” said Toni Bacon, associate deputy attorney general.

Kevin Ring, president of FAMM, an advocacy group promoting criminal justice reform, said he’s happy these individuals will get to go back to their loved ones a few weeks or months early.

“Every day of freedom is important. The good time credit will benefit more than 150,000 people in federal prison today and many more going forward,” Mr. Ring said.

