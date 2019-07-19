Rep. Ilhan Omar arrived at a Minnesota airport Thursday to a crowd of cheering supporters after a week of attacks from President Trump.

The Minnesota Democrat was reportedly surprised at how large of a crowd gathered to greet her as she came back from Washington, chanting, “welcome home Ilhan.”

It’s the first time Ms. Omar has been back in her state since Mr. Trump ramped up a feud with her this week.

Mr. Trump tweeted over the weekend that she and other congresswomen of color should all go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia, has been a naturalized citizen since she was a teenager.

This culminated in a Wednesday rally in North Carolina where the crowd chanted “send her back” while Mr. Trump was speaking about Ms. Omar.

The president said Thursday he didn’t approve of the chants but praised those who used it as “people who love their country” and “support” him.

“I was not happy with that message last night. I didn’t say it — they did,” the president said of the people in the crowd. “I didn’t like that they did it.”

Ms. Omar said she said the president was “racist” and he also saw him as “fascist.”

