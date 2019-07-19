Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Friday Congress reached “a new low” when it voted to hold the attorney general in contempt earlier this week, suggesting the lawmakers should reconsider and apologize.

Mr. Rosen told reporters the documents the House Democrats sought from Attorney General William Barr had been deemed privileged and confidential by a court.

“It’s not too late to reverse course. The House of Representatives could reconsider, revoke its action and apologize to the attorney general and that is what they should do,” Mr. Rosen said.

The House voted largely along party lines Wednesday to hold the attorney general and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for not complying with subpoenas from the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The lawmakers sought documents related to the decision to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

“Given the absence of an appropriate basis for this, we are talking about what is unfortunately the crassest form of political theater,” Mr. Rosen said, calling the contempt vote “beneath the dignity of the offices they hold.”

