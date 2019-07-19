Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland pushed back against a report that members of his team have urged him to pull the plug on his underdog presidential bid, saying it is fake news.

Axios reported Friday that senior members of Mr. Delaney’s team asked him to drop out of the race earlier this month, and that the Democrat seemed open to the idea of ending his bid after the second debate later this month in Detroit.

“No one on my team asked me to drop out of the race and I have no plans to drop out of the race,” Mr. Delaney said in a statement.

Mr. Delaney has barely registered in polls and lagged far behind some of the more high-profile candidates on the fundraising front.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.