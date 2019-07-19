BOSTON (AP) - A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a Boston Public Library employee.

William Zaniboni faces a charge of assault and battery. He tells The Boston Globe the employee hit him first inside the library Wednesday.

WCVB-TV reports 49-year-old Zaniboni was angry because he could not log on to the computers, according to the police report. The employee told police that Zaniboni said he’d be waiting outside.

The employee tells police Zaniboni punched and sprayed him with mace when he was leaving the building, but police say they did not find the can when they arrested Zaniboni.

Zaniboni was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.

He was released, but told to stay away from the victim and the library.

His next court date is Sept. 17.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.