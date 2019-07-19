CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Three members of a white supremacist group face sentencing on a federal riot charge in connection with a white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.

The men are members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant group known for members who train in mixed martial arts street-fighting techniques. Sentencing is scheduled Friday.

Prosecutors have recommended sentences ranging from 30 months to 46 months in prison for Benjamin Daley, Thomas Gillen and Michael Miselis.

They say members of the California-based group were caught on camera punching, kicking and choking counterprotesters before a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. The men pleaded guilty to conspiring to riot.

Their attorneys are seeking more lenient sentences.

A fourth member of the group will be sentenced separately.

