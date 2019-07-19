Rep. Mike Quigley on Friday described President Trump as having a “sick personality.” The Illinois Democrat said the Mr. Trump’s rhetorical attacks against four women of color in Congress is concerning.

“It is a sick personality and that sick personality is leading our country,” Mr. Quigley said on CNN.

He said the behavior contrasts with the way the nation’s 16th president approached the job.

“Look, Abraham Lincoln, as you know, appealed to the better angels of our nature,” he said. “This president is appealing to a much darker force, that is dangerous and the fact that he seems to take joy from that should scare all of us.”

