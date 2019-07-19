BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The owner of a former massage parlor has been convicted of bringing a woman to Montana to become a sex worker.
The Billings Gazette reports 61-year-old Scot Donald Petrie pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to transportation of a person with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Petrie operated the King Spa in Billings.
Prosecutors say Petrie bought a bus ticket for a woman to travel from Las Vegas to Billings so she could work in his business.
Prosecutors say spa workers lived on the premises and provided massages as well as sex.
Petrie is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He has agreed to forfeit the spa building to the federal government.
