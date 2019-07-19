Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday it had taken two centuries for a group of minority women to be elected to Congress and promised: “we will not go back.”

“It has taken us 240 years to have this unique composite in the congress, in this moment, and we will not go back,” the New York Democrat said at an event in Silver Spring, Md. “We will not go back to the days of injustice. We will not go back, we will go forward. But we sure as hell will not stand still.”

“America has always been the story of those fighting to advance the rights of others,” she continued. “And some, clinging to the past, to preserve the rights of a few.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s speech comes as President Trump has attacked her and other congresswomen of color this week, starting with tweets over the weekend telling them to go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was born in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.