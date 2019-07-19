Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday dismissed President Trump’s claim that Democrats want an open border, stating what they want is the humane treatment of migrants.

When asked if her party was advocating for open borders, the New York Democrat said, “No, I think we’re advocating for a humane border, and he can’t conceive of a border where we don’t cage children, rip them from their parents.”

“And to him, a lack of torture equals an open border,” she added, according to PJ Media’s Nicholas Ballasy. “He literally cannot think of an immigration system where we don’t hurt innocent people, so I think that’s where he’s coming from there.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Trump have been trading barbs after the president told her to go back to her own country if she didn’t like the U.S. She was born in the Bronx.

She added that she wants an “accountable system” to replace the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one that “is accountable to our constitutional protections of due process.”

