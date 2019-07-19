WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Test results show a Delaware fire marshal had a blood-alcohol level double the legal limit when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Maryland State Police Sgt. Ivan Barkley says officers stopped 53-year-old James Jobes, Wilmington’s fire marshal and deputy chief of fire prevention, July 3 for speeding on a Maryland highway. Court documents say Jobes was driving 28 mph (45 kph) over the 55 mph (89 kph) speed limit. Barkley says Jobes failed his sobriety test and admitted to “drinking a few beers.”

Jobes was also cited for driving a vehicle while so far impaired by alcohol he couldn’t drive safely, and negligent driving of a vehicle endangering property, life and person.

The Delaware News Journal reports Wilmington officials haven’t commented, calling it a personnel matter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.