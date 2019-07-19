BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a picture was shared on social media of a dog tied to the bed of a tow truck traveling on a highway.

WCVB-TV reports State Police say they’re “actively and aggressively investigating” the incident captured in photo and sent to the television station. The picture has also been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The tow truck from Ramsay’s Towing of Waltham is photographed traveling on the highway in Waltham on Wednesday. Owner Justin Ramsay told The Boston Globe that the driver was terminated immediately and he was not aware that the employee had the dog on the back of the truck.

He says the driver and company are cooperating with state and local police.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is also investigating.

