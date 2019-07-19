Sen. Rand Paul defended himself Thursday after receiving pushback for blocking legislation to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and took shots at comedian Jon Stewart in the process.

“It’s really disgusting. He pretended for years when he was on his comedy show to be somebody that could be both sides and see through the B.S. Now he is the B.S.,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News.

Mr. Paul received pushback from Mr. Stewart after the senator voted against a unanimous consent decree to extend funding, which would provide support for first responders, their families and anyone else affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mr. Stewart, who has become an advocate for 9/11 families since leaving “The Daily Show,” said the move was “outrageous” and he wasn’t fooled by “Rand Paul’s fiscal responsibility virtue signaling,” citing his support of the 2017 tax cuts.

Mr. Paul refuted that notion, saying he’s not blocking the measure but looking to debate it.

“Jon Stewart can’t just have a free pass to lie to people,” Mr. Paul said. “Think he’s a celebrity and think facts don’t matter. … Here’s Jon Stewart making up his own facts so he can feel good about himself, and we shouldn’t let it stand.”

Mr. Paul added, “People need to wake up and not be so, sort of overwhelmed by celebrity that they take out-and-out falsehoods and ad hominem attacks from — really a guttersnipe like Jon Stewart.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.