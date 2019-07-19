By - Associated Press - Friday, July 19, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are looking for the person who fired gunshots into a Sioux Falls apartment building from a vehicle.

The gunshots about 5 a.m. Friday shattered the front windows of one apartment, but didn’t hit anyone. Police say they found bullet holes in the exterior of the apartment building. Officers searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect or a vehicle that may have been involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide