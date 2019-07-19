LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a stabbing at a Pennsylvania home has left one person dead and two others wounded.

But it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the stabbings in Lancaster, which was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a High Street residence and found one person dead in the home. The two wounded people were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not released further details about the stabbing, citing the ongoing investigation.

