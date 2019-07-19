SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are seeking $80,000 in civil damages against a Sioux Falls man convicted of more than a dozen counts of illegally hunting or possessing big game.

Jesse Atwood pleaded guilty to 14 counts of illegally hunting or possessing 38 white tail deer in 2016 and 2017 in Kingsbury, McCook and Minnehaha counties. Atwood is currently in the Lake County Jail.

Prohibited hunting or possession of a big game animal is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The Argus Leader says Atwood was criminally fined over $14,000, had his hunting privileges revoked and had to turn over a shotgun and a rifle, among other items.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.