GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina judge has ordered a man accused in the death of a co-worker be sent for a psychiatric examination.

News sources report a Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that 49-year-old John Reid of Grimesland to go to Central Regional Hospital in Butner. During a hearing, a psychiatrist testified that she evaluated Reid and diagnosed him with delusional disorder.

Greenville police said at the time that 52-year-old Joseph Pate died at the scene outside the main entrance to Pitt-Greenville Airport on Dec. 16. An airport official said Pate was about to board a flight to Charlotte.

Authorities said the two men were co-workers at Weyerhauser.

His next court date is pending his medical treatment, at which time it will be determined if Reid is competent to stand trial.

