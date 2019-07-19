MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Supreme Court has sided with a television station that sought to publicize a decision by a lower court that kept secret a decision denying police access to video of a fatal police shooting.

The decision released Friday marked the first time the court has issued a ruling under Vermont’s 2017 media shield law.

The case involved video recorded during an officer-involved shooting at Montpelier High School in which a bank robbery suspect was shot on school grounds.

Prosecutors sought the video, but the judge who quashed subpoena decided his ruling should remain confidential because it was part of a normally secret inquest.

The court agreed with the argument by WCAX parent company Gray TV that the judge’s decision denying prosecutors’ use of the video should be public.

