The leaders of Canada and Germany criticized President Trump’s this week for telling four congresswomen of color to go back to their own countries if they don’t like the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned supporters of the president chanting “send her back,” referring to Somali-born, naturalized U.S. citizen Rep. Ilhan Omar, which was likely inspired by the president’s tweets.

“I want everyone in Canada to know that those comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed, encouraged in Canada,” Mr. Trudeau said Thursday during a trade conference, according to the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also denounced Mr. Trump’s comments while being interviewed by reporters.

“Yes. Yes. Without question, I reject and stand in solidarity with the congresswomen he targeted,” she said, The Independent reported.

Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Merkel join British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said via a spokesperson that “the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable.”

