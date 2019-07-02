Police in San Bruno, California, are investigating a shooting in a shopping mall in the Bay Area city.

“Please stay out of the Tanforan [Mall] area - San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting,” the department posted Tuesday on its official Twitter feed.

There was no immediate official word on casualties from police.

KTVU-TV, the Oakland Fox affiliate, reported shortly after 8 p.m. EDT that two suspects had been shot and were in custody.

Ark Stein, the owner of a shop inside the mall, told KPIX-TV that he heard “a bunch of shots, seven or eight” from the direction of the second-floor mall entrance, following a loud argument.

He told the CBS affiliate that he heard no other shots beyond that brief burst.

Mr. Stein told KPIX he saw one person shot in the stomach and another in the leg, downed in front of his store.

He also saw people in police custody and said almost all the stores in the mall had been closed down. While police hadn’t given an official all clear, there was no ongoing panic as he gave the interview, Mr. Stein said.

As a precaution, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit closed its San Bruno station, citing “reports of an active shooter” and running trains straight through the station.

The San Bruno Bart Station is on the same block as the Tanforan Mall.

