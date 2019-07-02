Sen. Bernard Sanders pulled in $24 million over the course of the second quarter of the year, according to his 2020 presidential campaign.

The announcement came a day after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg announced he also had raised $24.8 million over the same period of time.

President Trump’s reelection campaign, meanwhile, set the bar hours earlier, announcing it had raised a combined $105 million with the Republican National Committee and had $100 million cash on hand.

The Sanders campaign said the campaign has received donations from nearly 1 million donors and that the latest fundraising report shows the campaign “is persistent, resilient and strong.”

The campaign said that $18 million of the money raised over the past three months came from “grassroots” donors and $6 million came in transfers from other accounts.

