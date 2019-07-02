FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear has released a plan to improve job opportunities for military veterans in his first major policy rollout as his party’s nominee for Kentucky governor.

Beshear said Tuesday his plan will increase access to job-skills training for veterans. The state’s attorney general is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election.

Beshear’s plan includes expanding opportunities for veterans to convert their military experience into credit hours at colleges or vocational/technical schools.

The Democratic challenger says he’d launch a program to help veterans land jobs in Kentucky’s agritech sector. He also wants to expand a program, in partnership with trade unions, to find jobs for veterans as craftsmen and engineers in the construction industry.

Beshear says it’s the first in a series of policy priorities aimed at veterans.

