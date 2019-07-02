A new post-debate poll showed Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden losing ground as Sen. Kamala Harris shot into second place.

Mr. Biden remained at the front of the pack but dropped to 22% support in the national survey by Quinnipiac University, an 8 point drop from the same poll in early June.

Ms. Harris, meanwhile, was nipping at his heels with 20% support, rocketing up from 7% in the earlier survey.

The poll illuminated the fallout from the clash between the two candidates on the debate stage in Miami last week, where Ms. Harris challenged Mr. Biden’s opposition to busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s.

“Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden,” said Mary Snow, an analyist for the Quinnipiac University poll. “Biden’s once commanding lead has evaporated.”

She noted other red flags for Mr. Biden in areas where he also still leads, such as double-digit drops in support among Democrats and Democratic leaners who view him as the best leader or as the best candidate to defeat President Trump in a general election matchup.

The poll of 554 Democrat-leaning voters has a 5% margin of error.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.