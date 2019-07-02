Thursday is the 243rd birthday of the United States.

The Graham Georgetown Rooftop lounge (1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW) will hold an all-day celebration from noon to 2 a.m. with unlimited food, live music and drink specials. General admission tickets, priced at $100, include entry and unlimited bites.

Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) celebrates the Fourth with a “power hour” all day at the bar. Choices include bites priced at $7 and $8.

City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) on Thursday is holding its annual BeerBQ Battle, a competition among three local breweries serving barbecue with drink specials. Barbecue platters are priced at $20 and beers at $5.

At City Tap House Dupont (1250 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite 105) the Fourth is celebrated with an all-American cookout on the patio, priced at $40 per person. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant hosts an Adult Summer Camp Weekend of specials, such as smoky campfire trout and chili cheese dogs. Live music on Friday and karaoke on Saturday will start at 10 p.m.

July is paella festival month at Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St. NW), which prepares eight kinds of paellas priced at $28. A paella workshop and buffet will be held every Saturday at noon ($55); the buffet alone is available for $35 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A paella party is scheduled for July 10 with a giant paella, sangria and live music from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Los Ninos entertain on the patio on Saturdays (July 13 and 27) from 7-9 p.m. and on Fridays (July 12, 19 and 26) at 7:30 p.m.

At Wildwood Kitchen (10223 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda), a paella for two, small plates and bottomless sangria are available for $80 beginning Thursday.

On July 14, the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution, will be commemorated.

Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria) offers a taste of France from Monday through July 14 to celebrate Bastille Day with a three-course, $35 prix fixe dinner of French classics. For commuters inconvenienced by the Metro shutdowns in Northern Virginia stations, Bastille offers guests who show a SmarTrip Card a 10% discount during lunch (a la carte only) until Metro returns to full operation. Happy hour prices will be extended until 9 p.m.

The Oval Room (800 Connecticut Ave. NW) introduces “Summer in Provence” with a three-course lunch for $32 per person. Four-course dinners are $65, five courses $75 and six courses $85. The menu focuses on Provencal dishes such as ratatouille tarte, bouillabaisse and stuffed squash blossoms, and will be available until Aug. 10.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) offers a $70 three-course dinner for two, including a bottle of red or white wine, through Monday. Each course has a choice of dishes.

High Street Cafe (1303 Wisconsin Ave. NW) is a perfect place to watch the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup matches on the restaurant’s two flat-screen televisions accompanied by food and drink specials.

July 11 is National Mojito Day, which Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (801 Ninth St. NW) celebrates by offering its classic mojito at the special price of $1 on July 11. Happy hour patrons will receive a drink ticket to be presented at the bar to receive the classic mojito for $1. The restaurant also offers more than 90 premium and flavored rums priced from $8 to $84 per shot.

July 24 is National Tequila Day. MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) celebrates the occasion with flights of tequilas and taco pairings for the entire month of July. (Tequila is named for the small town of Tequila in a valley west of Guadalajara; it was known as mezcal wine when Spain’s conquistadors came to America.) Flights of three tequilas range from $23 to $29, or $36 to $42 when paired with three tacos.

Olivia Restaurant (800 F St. NW) offers pitchers of red or white sangria for $30 for the month of July. The restaurant features a weekly gazpacho and half a sandwich with a Gem Lettuce Village Salad at lunch Monday through Friday, priced at $16.

Brasserie Beck (1101 K St. NW) is holding an Oysterfest on July 13 featuring all-you-can-eat local oysters for $38, $5 beers and $25 bottles of wine. Belgian National Day will be celebrated July 22 with a special happy hour and Belgian dishes.

All-you-can-eat mussels are available at Mussel Bar and Grille (7262 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda) for $28 through July 30. Happy hour is extended to 9 p.m. daily, starting at 3 p.m. — except on Fridays, when it begins at 11 a.m.

