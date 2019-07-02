A defense lawyer for a decorated Navy SEAL says his client cried tears of “joy” and “freedom” after being acquitted of murder.

Attorney Marc Mukasey said the jury verdict Tuesday that cleared Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of all but one charge had lifted a huge weight from the SEAL and his family.

Friends of Gallagher emerged from the courthouse and yelled “Free Eddie” while his attorneys high-fived each other.

Gallagher could face up to four months confinement for being convicted of posing for photographs with a dead war casualty.

But he could be given credit for the more than six months he served awaiting trial.

