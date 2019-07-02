Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday became the second Democratic presidential hopeful to condemn Saturday’s antifa attack in Portland, Oregon, that hospitalized a gay Asian journalist.

Mr. Swalwell of California said that while he doesn’t support the opinions of Mr. Ngo, a right-wing Quillette writer who documents violence by the antifa (anti-fascist) movement, he nonetheless supports Mr. Ngo’s right to express them.

“I don’t agree with much of what @MrAndyNgo ever says. But that’s not the point,” Mr. Swalwell tweeted. “He should not be harmed for his views and his attackers should be prosecuted.

“And Congress should pass my Journalist Protection Act, which makes it a federal crime to assault or batter a journalist,” the lawmaker added.

Mr. Ngo was treated for a brain hemorrhage after being mobbed Saturday by black-masked antifa activists who grabbed his camera and pelted him with objects. Several other bystanders were also injured as the Portland police failed to intervene.

Mr. Swalwell is only the second 2020 Democratic hopeful to condemn the attack after Andrew Yang, who tweeted his support for Mr. Ngo on Monday.

“I hope @MrAndyNgo is okay,” Mr. Yang wrote. “Journalists should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account for Mr. Ngo has raised more than $170,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.