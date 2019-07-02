Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell on Tuesday said that people who have been around for “decades” can’t be counted on to fix issues like health care, echoing a line he made in last week’s presidential debate.

In the debate, Mr. Swalwell, a 38-year-old congressman from California, had encouraged Vice President Joseph R. Biden to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders, pointing out that Mr. Biden, 76, had made a similar call some three decades ago.

“Most importantly, on health care, this is an issue that is just really shaking so many young families,” Mr. Swalwell said on CNN’s “New Day.” “We’ve become a GoFundMe generation where for so many of us, that’s our health care plan.”

“And I just don’t think we can count on people who have been in public service for decades to solve a problem that continues to get worse, and that it’s time for this generation that’s most affected by it and will have to live with the failures of the past to address it,” he said.

Mr. Swalwell also said candidates who say they would get rid of private health insurance, as Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have done, are wrong.

The congressman failed to register any support in a new CNN poll conducted after the debate, but he said it’s still early and that he he got less time to talk than other candidates.

