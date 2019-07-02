SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gun owners’ rights groups are asking a federal judge to overturn a California law raising the age to purchase a rifle or shotgun from 18 to 21.

The Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, Firearms Policy Foundation, and Second Amendment Foundation sued Monday in federal court in San Diego. They contend that those over 18 are legally adults and can’t be deprived of their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The higher age limit already applied to handguns, but supporters of last year’s legislation argued that some of the nation’s worst mass shootings have been committed by young adults using rifles.

The law by Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino of the Los Angeles area includes exemptions for young adults who have hunting licenses or are in the military or law enforcement.

