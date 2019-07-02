House Democrats filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to compel President Trump to comply with a demand for his tax returns, asking a judge to referee the matter.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal took the step a month and a half after top Trump aides said they would defy a subpoena demanding years of returns from Mr. Trump and some of his associated organizations.

The move thrilled activists who’d been begging for Democrats to escalate the fight.

“No one is above the law. And Congress must not allow administration officials like [Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin] — and certainly not Trump himself — to think they are,” said Stand Up America spokesperson Ryan Thomas.

Mr. Neal says he wants to see the returns in order to judge whether the IRS is following its own guidance about auditing presidents. Other Democrats say they want to see the information because they believe it contains embarrassing information.

The Treasury Department and IRS, suspecting the latter explanation is the true motive, have said they won’t comply with Mr. Neal’s subpoena. They’ve offered briefings and other information, but say tax returns must be shielded for privacy reasons.

Section 6103 of the tax code says the IRS “shall” turn over returns requested by chairmen of tax committees on Capitol Hill — including Mr. Neal at Ways and Means.

Administration lawyers, bolstered by an opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, argue that language is constrained by the bounds of Congress’s investigative powers.

Legal experts say it’s an open question who will prevail, though the battle will likely take months or even years to play out in the courts.

Mr. Trump’s argument that Congress’s investigative powers are limited has already gotten a test in another case, where the president sued to try to block his accountants from turning over financial information.

A judge ruled that Congress has wide latitude to decide what is worth investigating and that it’s not the purview of the executive branch to tell Capitol Hill what it can pursue.

“To be sure, there are limits on Congress’s investigative authority. But those limits do not substantially constrain Congress,” wrote Judge Amit P. Mehta, an Obama appointee to the district court in Washington. “So long as Congress investigates on a subject matter on which ‘legislation could be had,’ Congress acts as contemplated by Article I of the Constitution.”

