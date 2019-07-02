Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper is bringing on a new campaign manager and losing several key staffers, as his long-shot bid for the White House has struggled to get off the ground.

Mr. Hickenlooper’s campaign said late Monday that M.E. Smith — a former campaign staffer for Mr. Hickenlooper, Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Michael Bennet — will serve as his new campaign manager.

Ms. Smith replaces Brad Komar, who along with finance director Dan Sorenson is moving on from the campaign, according to multiple reports. Campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt is also expected to leave shortly.

“M.E. has shown again and again that she knows how to lead successful campaigns in politically difficult terrain,” Mr. Hickenlooper said. “With her extensive experience in political strategy, campaign management, and policy, I could not be more excited to have her leading the team.”

The news comes at the close of the second quarter fundraising period, which is likely to show Mr. Hickenlooper well back of top-tier contenders in terms of money raised and cash on hand.

Mr. Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado, has tried to carve out a place in the moderate lane of the 2020 Democratic presidential field by criticizing far-reaching policy proposals such as Sen. Bernard Sanders’ “Medicare for All” health care plan and saying repeatedly that Democrats must reject “socialism” in order to defeat President Trump.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.