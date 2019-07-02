MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man accused of driving drunk and killing a Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Dante James waived his preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Tuesday and was bound over for trial. The 34-year-old defendant is charged in the crash that killed Officer Kou Her on June 18. The 27-year-old officer was on his way home from his shift at the District 4 police station when he was struck at an intersection.
According to charges, James drank shots and beer before he got behind the wheel and blew through a red light.
James is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked causing death.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.