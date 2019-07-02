GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago man is accused of stealing the vehicles of motorists who stopped to help him after he was involved in crashes.

Calvin Taylor is charged with armed violence, hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Taylor on Saturday used a gun to take a minivan from a motorist at a gas station.

Taylor crashed the vehicle and when a man from Sandwich stopped to help, Taylor jumped into the good Samaritan’s Chevrolet and drove off.

Minutes later, police responded to a rollover on Interstate 88 involving the stolen Chevrolet. There, police learned the alleged thief had stolen a Dodge Avenger from an 18-year-old Sycamore woman who stopped to help. He crashed that car in Bellwood, during a police chase.

Taylor, who suffered a broken leg and ankle, is being held in Kane County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.

