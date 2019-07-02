Rep. Max Rose criticized President Trump Monday for his “theatrics” after a New York Times report found his administration was considering accepting North Korea as a nuclear power.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether this could be a “good thing, Mr. Rose, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee, said, “Absolutely not.”

“This is a politics of foreign policy driven by this president’s deep, dark insecurities. Apparently, at this point, all you have to do is Twitter-flirt with this president and compliment his hair, and you could get whatever you want. This is theatrics through and through, and it’s very disappointing to see the president of the United States stooping down to this level,” the New York Democrat said.

Mr. Rose also criticized Mr. Trump “rewarding bad behavior” in his foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, Iran and China.

He also knocked the president’s recent interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin where Mr. Trump jokingly asked him to not meddle in the U.S. elections.

“At one point or another, this president has got to understand that Vladimir Putin is laughing at him, not with him. We cannot reward attacks on the homeland, and that’s exactly what Russia did in 2016.” Mr. Rose said.

“It takes a mature foreign policy and right now, we have exactly the opposite,” he added.

